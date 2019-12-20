Editor, The Messenger:
On Dec. 17, 2019, in the House Rules Committee, Democratic Representative Jamie Raskin stated that no person running for President should be subject to a request made to a foreign government requesting an investigation into possible corrupt behavior.
This gross overstatement was caught by Republican Representative Collins of Georgia who questioned if the nation would rue the day if such a belief became the new norm. This, to me, raised squarely the question of whether or not a case can be made to question the integrity of Joe Biden to become our next President given his son’s new found riches gained from Barisma (one million dollars) and China (1.5 billion dollar investment) and given that both countries fell within the portfolio of Joe Biden as Vice President.
Just today, there was reference to a possible money laundering by Biden’s son in an article which stated, “[a]s the U.S. presidential race began roaring to life in 2016, authorities in the former Soviet republic of Latvia flagged a series of ‘suspicious’ financial transactions to Hunter Biden and other colleagues at a Ukrainian natural gas company and sought Kiev’s help investigating, according to documents and interviews.”
I worked and lived in Malaysia for two years, a country with a deserved reputation for corruption. The game there is played by paying those close to the government official handsomely under the guise of being an adviser to gain access and influence when it came to a government official. For Americans, such payments would run contrary to our Foreign Corrupt Practices Act of 1977 (FCPA) which carries criminal consequences for proven perpetrators.
In particular, FCPA makes it unlawful for an American company or its agents to offer or give anything of value to a foreign governmental official for the purpose of influencing the official’s acts or decisions. This has been expanded to schemes involving third parties close to such officials.
I did not vote for Trump and have found his lack of civility and exaggerations aggravating, very troubling, and needlessly annoying. However, if we see corruption in activity designed to buy influence with foreign officials by Americans, how can we simply whitewash and ignore this practice when turned on our officials and, in particular, on Joe Biden? Isn’t that the essence of what happened in the case of Hunter Biden and Joe Biden? Is this why Joe Biden, for instance, initially refused seeing China as a threat, prompting a China expert to say “[h]e’s absolutely incorrect… to say as the vice president said that they’re no competition to the US is just inexplicable.”
While reversing himself on the threat of China, can we honestly state unequivocally say that the Hunter’s Chinese largess had nothing to do with Biden’s original position?
Given that Biden now seeks the highest office of the land, certainly an investigation is arguably warranted. What is beyond discussion is that the call for an investigation can hardly be called an election ruse! We need to get real when it comes to protecting our democracy.
John Keifer
Athens
