Editor, The Messenger:
The importance and role of public protest are not lost on our Republican Congress.
Last week, there was this report: ”... More than 20 Republican lawmakers refused to leave a secure hearing room to protest...”.
The freedom to public protest should not be criminalized in Ohio. Industry and our Republican Ohio legislators are trying to silence the public by elevating misdemeanors to felony status and imposing unreasonable fines. They are trying to silence the public even before they have a chance to protest.
This time, Ohio legislators are trying to silence those who object to the wrongs often associated with carbon-based industries. This bill was sponsored by our own Republican Ohio senator and is also supported by our own Republican House representative.
They've sold out to the industry sponsors who want to silence the public. The public good is best served when the public is free to raise their voices in protest. You don't have to support the protestors' position in order to understand and agree that they should have the right to protest. The next battle of the minds could be your own.
Let the Ohio Legislature and your representatives know that you object to their efforts to elevate misdemeanor protest actions to felony status. Do not let Ohio gag the voices of the public. Object to Ohio Senate Bill 33.
Michael Fletcher
Athens
