Editor, The Messenger:
I am proudly voting for Peter Kotses for Athens County Treasurer. As we are both Athens natives, I have known Peter for over three decades and can say without hesitation that his work ethic, business experience, and commitment to our community make him the logical choice for the job.
Serving on Athens City Council, he has been a highly engaged member, always looking out for the best interests of our town. It has been my personal experience that Peter has consistently made himself available to listen, discuss and speak out on behalf of his constituents and the concerns of our community. Peter is a fantastic collaborator and quite honestly, one of the hardest-working, and kindest folks I've ever known.
Please join me in supporting Peter Kotses for County Treasurer!
Scott Winland
Athens
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.