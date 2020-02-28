Editor, The Messenger:

I am proudly voting for Peter Kotses for Athens County Treasurer. As we are both Athens natives, I have known Peter for over three decades and can say without hesitation that his work ethic, business experience, and commitment to our community make him the logical choice for the job.

Serving on Athens City Council, he has been a highly engaged member, always looking out for the best interests of our town. It has been my personal experience that Peter has consistently made himself available to listen, discuss and speak out on behalf of his constituents and the concerns of our community. Peter is a fantastic collaborator and quite honestly, one of the hardest-working, and kindest folks I've ever known.

Please join me in supporting Peter Kotses for County Treasurer!

Scott Winland

Athens

