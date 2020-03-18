Editor, The Messenger:
We all have heard of Small Business Saturday — let’s start Small Business Spring!
If you normally go out to eat at local restaurants, bars or wherever and they are having carry-out service, continue to spend your money and take the food home. If we don’t there may not be as many small businesses to go to later this year on Small Business Saturday.
Matt McGowan
Granville
