Editor, The Messenger:
I would like to give a shout out to all the internet providers and IT people working tirelessly behind the scenes.
While we often think of all the essential employees at health care institutions and grocery stores, I find myself forgetting to thank those who have provided us with the ability to stay connected. We have just expected flawless superior service and answers to our connectivity issues without recognition to those who have made that possible.
So I want to publicly say thanks to all of you who patiently help us navigate these difficult times and help us maintain a sense of community!
Pam Scholl
Athens
