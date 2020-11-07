Editor, The Messenger:
In 2008, after a bitterly waged campaign with Barack Obama, John McCain made one of the most eloquent and conciliatory concession speeches in our nation’s history, ensuring his legacy as a statesman and a patriot on both sides of the aisle.
In 2020, Donald Trump stood in our White House and made wildly irresponsible claims about the illegitimacy of an American election. Later that night, police would stop a planned attack on the Philadelphia Convention Center by supporters of the president, potentially saving the lives of many hard-working servants of democracy who were just doing their jobs by counting votes.
When you do what the president does—planting seeds of doubt while fomenting anger around baseless conspiracy theories—you’re not only opening the door to violence. You’re also opening fissures in peoples’ faith in democracy for decades to come. For some segment of the American populace, Joe Biden will never be a legitimate president now. That cancer of distrust gnaws at the foundation of our country, dividing us still further, while destroying young people’s faith in the system. It might not be an actual crime, but it is certainly a moral one committed by the supposed leader of the free world.
It’s taking time to figure out the results of this election because that’s what President Trump and the GOP-controlled state legislatures of Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin wanted to have happen. They knew that if mail ballots—which go overwhelmingly for Joe Biden—were counted before Election Day, like they were in Ohio, the results would inevitably be known far earlier, and their desperate lawsuits and insinuations wouldn’t have time to take hold. This was all foreseen in advance. Whether people knew it or not depends on the news they consumed.
There are bipartisan poll workers watching the counts in all these states. There has been no evidence of voter fraud. Indeed, more mailed ballots have been rejected than any other kind, because there are additional hurdles of proof to overcome when filling out an absentee ballot. A mailed ballot isn’t any less legitimate than one cast in person. Democrats, more inclined to worry about public gatherings during a pandemic, elected to assert their preference from home. That’s the whole story.
I’m feeling a strange mix of emotions today, as a lot of Americans must be. On the one hand, I’m happy and relieved President Trump was decisively defeated in a popular vote landslide. Yet I worry for the damage he’s done, and is doing still. May Joe Biden, with the help of courageous Republicans like Cindy McCain and Jeff Flake, find a way to bind the wounds of this nation, once he’s finally, and irrevocably, gone.
Sarah Hina
Athens
