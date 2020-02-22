Editor, The Messenger,
The 2020 U.S. Census is a really big deal.
Census numbers determine how the federal government will distribute $675 billion every year to state, local and tribal governments. That’s about $1,800 for each person who participates.
The numbers also have a lot to say about the quality and accessibility of our representatives in Congress. Transportation, housing, nutrition services, infrastructure, forecasting needs during natural disasters — all these (and more) are guided by census numbers.
Everybody gets counted according to where they live on April 1 (no kidding!). You will get the chance to answer nine easy questions online. If that doesn’t work for you, the census can also be done via a phone call, personal visit, or snail mail.
For more information — including assurances about confidentiality — visit census.gov. And, thank you for being a good citizen!
Debbie Schmieding
League of Women Voters of Ohio
