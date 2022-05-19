My name is Bret Bevens and from March 21 through May 14 I was a reporter with The Athens Messenger. In my short time there I learned a lot. Some about myself, some about other people and even a few AP style rules I may have forgotten.
It had been five years since I had been in a newsroom and 18 months since I had written a hard news story and I was a little anxious to say the least.
The people I had the privilege, and make no mistake I feel it was just that a privilege, to work with quickly helped any anxieties fade away.
I’m not sure what it was we did right, but there was a bond. Not just the occupational bond to get the job done, but something more. The stories and jokes told by my co-workers always brought a smile to my face.
I am not going to thank anyone personally for fear of leaving someone out. If you are housed in The Athens Messenger building I want to thank you, whether you be in the newsroom, advertising, business office, graphics, press room, pagination, IT and anyone else in the building.
This is not my goodbye to the Athens Messenger, because I hate goodbyes, it’s until I see you again.
My time in Athens was special. I feel my time in Circleville will be the same. It is with a heavy heart I leave the Messenger.
Once again if you are in The Athens Messenger family I thank you one and all.
