Editor, The Messenger:
I was disappointed to read in the paper that Children’s Services will be operating their Santa Tree Project this year virtually through Amazon.
I believe the community has always been generous in supporting this worthwhile project, and there will probably be an even larger number of families in need of assistance this year. I know COVID-19 has made things difficult for all of us and online shopping may seem like a simple solution to the problem. However, many local businesses are currently struggling, and now would be an opportunity for Children’s Services to help support area businesses through this project.
Supporting local businesses help keep our friends and neighbors employed, and local businesses pay local taxes which benefit all of us in the community. Also, those items ordered from Amazon are packaged for shipping and delivered by people; any of whom might have the virus, so online shopping is not 100 percent risk free. In my opinion, if people wear their mask, maintain distance and follow the experts’ suggestions for safe interactions, in-person shopping can be done safely. Some area businesses offer online shopping and I believe others would accept phone orders for curbside pick up to enable people to remain even more socially distant.
This is a challenging time for all of us. Now more than ever it’s important to support local businesses whenever possible. You may choose to shop online for your convenience and safety, but understand that by doing so you are making it harder for small businesses to survive, and someday, online shopping may be your only option as more and more brick and mortar stores will be forced to close.
I hope Children’s Services (and all of us) will get creative and figure out a way to safely support local businesses whenever possible and only shop from Amazon for items not available locally.
Linda Swaim
Athens
