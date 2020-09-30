Editor, The Messenger:
I am older now than my grandfather ever got to be. I find myself thinking about him more and more as this presidential election approaches.
He was the son of German immigrants. He struggled mightily to support his family during the depression. He was poor, though more than anything else he was gentle, quiet and kind. He worked as a farm laborer, living in a shack in a swamp digging peat to fuel the farmer’s house. My mother was born in that tiny shack.
Somehow he managed to open a small grocery store, but the store was not successful because he kept giving away food to hungry people.
As a young person, I didn’t fully understand how important he was to me. I wish I could have the chance now to thank him in person, but I don’t get to do that.
So, I am going to see my vote this year as a gift to my grandfather. It will be a vote for kindness and humility. It will be a vote for the grandfather I loved and still love deeply.
Who do you love? How will you vote?
John Schmeiding
Athens
