Editor, The Messenger:
The voters of Alexander School District have a very important decision to make next Tuesday. There are five names on the ballot for two elected positions on the Alexander Board of Education.
While working hard to get the levy passed, we heard the same comments. Voters wanted transparency and for new members on the board to be accountable for the way funds are used. Voters, you have the chance to make these and many more problems Alexander faces on a daily basis happen.
I urge you to support Blake Regan. Blake’s background speaks for itself. He lives in the district, his children are students, his wife is a teacher and he cares deeply for Alexander.
Blake earned his undergraduate and master’s degrees in applied mathematics to business and economics and a PHD in Mathematics Education and is a professor at Ohio University. He also helped design, run and evaluate several professional development programs for teachers. It’s my belief his mathematics educational background is a much needed addition on the Alexander Board of Education.
Blake is involved in the school. He has attended every board meeting, except one, for the past two years. He wasn’t vying for a position on the board at that time. After attending monthly meetings, Blake knew he had to do something. Just going to board meetings wasn’t enough. He listened to the voters and heard what they had to say. Change!
There are five people on the board and it takes all five to work together for the betterment of Alexander. Each board member has one vote, but it takes a majority to pass an issue. I believe Blake will make sound and informed decisions. He won’t be someone who goes along with the majority. He will represent every student, teacher, employee and voter in the Alexander District.
If in doubt, view the League of Women Voters of Athens County's video of the Alexander School Board Candidates Forum.
Please don’t cast your vote based on who you like or don’t like. I urge you to make your decision strictly on who is the most qualified, will make sound decisions and will work for the betterment of Alexander.
Susie Andrews
New Marshfield
