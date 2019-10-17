Editor, The Messenger:
In my 34 years of work with area residents, I have personally seen the difficulties many of our senior citizens go through simply trying to have food on the table. This is why I am once again working to pass the renewal levy to provide food for our senior citizens.
This is Issue 21 on the November ballot. The services this levy provides are free home delivered meals and free dining site meals to Athens County senior citizens. Half of the funding that supports Meals on Wheels in Athens County comes directly from this levy. This is a program of Hocking Athens Perry Community Action.
HAPCAP’s Meals on Wheels Program can provide up to five meals a week, delivered in person, to low-income senior citizens in Athens County. Athens County Meals on Wheels also provides hot, nutritious meals served free at senior dining sites in the Athens Community Center and the 3-Star Club for Senior Citizens in Glouster. Lunch is offered Monday through Friday, free of charge to any senior citizen who attends. Fellowship and good conversation are bonuses in these mealtimes.
A little-known service by the Meals on Wheels drivers: they deliver meals and they help keep an eye on the wellness of their clients. Their clients are more than a stop on a route. Recently, drivers have done everything from help a client with arthritis open a milk container, to noticing a client was suffering a medical emergency and calling the squad.
Issue 21 is a small levy, but it helps keep people healthy and gives them a better life. These are our neighbors and our elders. The 0.25 mills, which costs homeowners $7.88 a year for each $100,000 of home value, will generate $230,000 each year for five years.
This is a tiny amount for each taxpayer, and the funds can help support the delivery and service of 157,000 meals to seniors in Athens County over a five-year period.
This is not a new tax. This is not a tax increase. Please vote for Issue 21.
Sandy Shirey
Feed Your Neighbor Levy Committee
Athens
