Editor, The Messenger:
This letter isn’t meant to divide us further politically but to speak about what we have in common. I think most of us desire democracy and oppose autocracy (ie: Russia).
The Mueller investigation found that Russian interference in our election was instigated to sow discord, turning Americans against Americans, poking holes in the value of our way of government. Facebook became a vehicle for data to plant false narratives and sway the election (google Cambridge Analytics). Millions of dollars were paid to target people susceptible to fear mongering in key states.
An agency in St Petersburg had hundreds of young people (aka Russian trolls) working 12-hour shifts with only one imperative — spread propaganda. The edict was “One hundred repetitions makes one truth. The defenders of truth can be overwhelmed by lies.”
We have been warned by Mueller these challenges to our elections remain as Facebook has opted to not employ recommendations to safe guard against this interference.
Using that same guidebook Trump has tweeted hundreds of times the investigation was a “partisan witch hunt” — ignoring facts:
A) Mueller is a lifelong Republican
B) He was vetted by both parties to lead this investigation with many references to his impeccable character.
Indeed, Mueller wasn’t intimidated by those tweets. As a Vietnam war veteran with a Purple and Bronze Star he did not falter before bullets and would not flee or lose focus with bullying.
I bet the vast majority of us would agree that we do not want Russians or any other country to interfere in our election. The more recent controversy being Trump’s request for help from Ukraine’s President (dig up dirt on Joe Biden) with a hold on congress approved funding to Ukraine until alarm was sounded by the state department.
Whether you think that Trump crossed the line or not you would probably agree our elections need to be free ... where every vote is counted and no one “buys” or manipulates the election by any means necessary.
In James Comey’s book, A Higher Loyalty, there is a repeated mantra — the Department of Justice and FBI must be apolitical. When a president asks for “loyalty” it reflects another form of leadership — the one used by heads of mafia families. With our present Attorney General, William Barr, we see this AG position becoming increasingly political.
In response, over 1,100 former DOJ attorneys signed on to this recent statement:
“Governments that use the enormous power of law enforcement to punish their enemies and reward their allies are not constitutional republics; they are autocracies.”
One by one the pillars of democracy are being shook. I think we can all agree we do not want to live like Russians, unable to speak up about injustice or corruption without fear of being imprisoned or poisoned or pushed out a window.
Please do your own research from reliable resources. Fact check! Vote like your life depends on it because someday it may! Sounds dramatic, but history lessons tell us otherwise.
Janalee Stock
Athens
