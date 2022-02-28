Editor, The Messenger,
There is a great injustice happening within the halls of Alexander Local School District. The Board at ALSD recently voted to not renew the contract of Lindy Douglas, superintendent. Instead, they will be creating a new position for Ms. Douglas and have contracted OSBA to conduct a search for a replacement Superintendent. The cost of this? Approximately $384,000 over the next three years.
The vote to not renew was not unanimous. Despite many community members speaking in favor of keeping Douglas as superintendent, the vote was 3 to 2. The three Board members that voted to not renew have failed to take the concerns of the public into consideration. In fact, they have yet to provide the community with any real reason for the non-renewal, taking cover behind the state’s Sunshine Laws. One of the three Board members stated that his reasoning for not renewing is contained in his individual evaluation of Douglas, which he claims is public record. However, when a request for the individual evaluation was made, the response was a copy of the COMPOSITE evaluation and a statement that individual evaluations are not kept as part of public record.
Whether or not the three Board members have legitimate concerns regarding the performance of Douglas is unclear, as they have yet to give any substantial evidence of such. What is clear, however, are the numerous accolades and awards the ALSD has received under Superintendent Douglas’ leadership, including moving from Academic Emergency to the highest level of Independent by the Ohio Board of Education, being recognized by Governor DeWine’s office for the districts Whole Child Wellness initiative, speaking on behalf of the district before the state legislatures Fair School Funding Plan, being listed on the U.S. News & World Report of 100 Best High Schools in America, and receiving the Ohio Board of Education’s Momentum Award, just to name a few.
To spend such a large amount of money to replace someone that has proven to be a strong leader at ALSD is unfathomable, yet it is happening. There is still time to rectify this wrongdoing. Be heard at the next ALSD Board meeting, scheduled for March 16 at 7 p.m.
Heather Nelson
North Royalton
