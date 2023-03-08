Many of our local senior citizens were just hit by food support cutbacks.
Beginning this month, our neighbors receiving SNAP benefits will no longer receive emergency allotments from the Public Health Emergency Fund. This loss of food allotments will impact everyone participating in SNAP but will hit the elderly, people with disabilities, and working families the hardest.
Some individuals qualify for only the minimum benefit, which is currently $23 per person per month.
According to our regional food bank, an estimate for Athens County is 3,500 seniors impacted by this cut. This is based on November 2022 caseload reports and 2019 USDA data indicating the percentage of participants that are aged 60 and over.
Too large a number to comprehend?
Then think about your elderly neighbor down the street. Do they have any food in the pantry? What about men and women in your church or club? Older people will have too much pride to ask. Ask them.
Some ideas: If you are comfortable with advocating, sign up for the advocacy email alerts at hapcap.org/foodbank. (Hocking Athens Perry Community Action Agency)
Volunteer for the regional food bank in Logan, a local pantry, or one of the groups working to make food available. (Community Food Initiatives, Food Rescue and others.)
Cook a meal once or twice a week for a senior citizen.
Donate. If you have enough money to buy all the food your family wants, write a check to one of the free meal providers. They are listed on the website for Hocking Athens Perry Community Action. (HAPCAP).
Donate. There are Blessing Boxes in many spots throughout the county. Add nonperishable food to your own shopping list—not expired food from your full pantry—and bring food to the Blessing Box.
And, help your neighbor by providing information for them. You can find the nearest food pantry location by visiting hapcap.org and select Find a Food Pantry.
