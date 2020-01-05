Editor, The Messenger:

As my Athens City Council swearing-in ceremony nears, I feel grateful for the support of so many people here in Athens. Thanks very much to everyone who talked with me, supported me, hosted a yard sign, and to each person who voted for me.

I will strive to listen with an open mind to the opinions and ideas of Democrats, Independents, Republicans, Socialists, and Green Party members, both those who voted for me and those who did not.

Athens, thank you for your faith in me. I will work hard to be worthy of it.

Beth Clodfelter

Athens City Council At-Large Representative

