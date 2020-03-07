Editor, The Messenger:
I am writing this letter in support of Zach Saunders for Athens County Juvenile/Probate Judge.
Over the past few weeks, I’ve seen several Letters to the Editor in support of many political positions. Each letter, most well-crafted, usually point out the qualifications and credentials for the candidate they are supporting, as they should. It is important for voters to know the qualifications of each candidate as well as their positions on issues and Zach Saunders is an extremely qualified candidate.
However, as each candidate has had letters outlining this criteria already, I’d like to go a different direction. I want to give you an idea of Zach Saunders, the person. When I describe “the person,” I mean when we all get home from work, are away from work colleagues, with our families, change into more comfortable clothes, and decompress. The person we usually hide from other people for fear they might judge us for who we truly are.
Over the past decade, I’ve gotten to know the work version, and personal version, of Zach Saunders. Perhaps the best compliment I can give Zach, other than he is a phenomenal husband and father, is that he is the most genuine and compassionate person I’ve ever met. He doesn’t care if people notice his good deeds as he has no interest in the glamour or praise. It’s honestly just his nature to help and nurture. He is a completely selfless person, always putting others ahead of himself.
He is the friend you call when your wife hits a deer on the way back from South Carolina, and without any hesitation, says he’ll come and pick up your family, regardless of how far he has to travel. He is the type of person that when you bring your kids over for a play date, you’ll more often than not, find Zach playing with the kids rather than watching with the other adults. Coaching a youth sports team? You don’t even have to ask, as he has already volunteered. If you ever need a favor, and we all have this friend, you know they’ll move heaven and earth to do it. This is Zach Saunders.
I can think of no better candidate, both professionally, and personally, for Athens County Juvenile/Probate Judge, than Zach Saunders. I urge you to vote “Saunders for Judge” on March 17. The children of Athens County will be better for it.
Patrick Pepper
The Plains
