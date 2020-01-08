Editor, The Messenger:

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was in Athens in 1963. Not because OU ever invited him here but because he came here to speak at a conference being held on campus by the National Student Christian Federation.

There is a sign on the side of Memorial Auditorium that says he spoke there, which seems like OU wants to take credit for inviting him here.

I have been told that he also preached at Mt. Zion Baptist Church when he was here. This makes it even more important for the church preservation group to be successful.

Jan Griesinger

Athens

