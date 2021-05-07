Editor, The Messenger,
The Athens Fire Department would like to remind everyone that May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month.
Motorcyclists have all the same rights and privileges as any motor vehicle driver on the roadway. During Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month in May-and during the rest of the year-drivers of all other vehicles and all road users are reminded to safely “share the road” with motorcyclists, and to be extra alert to help motorcyclists be safe.
As always, wear all the proper personal protective equipment, along with high visibility clothing.
LT. Dan Riley
Athens Fire Department
