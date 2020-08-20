Editor, The Messenger,
The first night of DNC was an uplifting experience. Messages of encouragement, empathy, caring, heartfelt support and affirmation that all 330M lives do matter here in our USA.
Poignant straight-talk from across the spectrum...Republican Kasich to progressive Bernie. From “NY Tough” Andrew Cuomo expanding that to “America Tough” (smart, united, disciplined and loving) to the plea to rescue the soul of our nation from Michelle Obama.
Her words of true caring for the people of this country inspire us to do likewise: Reject Trump’s negative energy, blame-placing and ineptitude...instead looking forward to Biden’s real leadership. That is, someone who understands our world, feels our suffering, knows everyone has value and deserves to be treated with dignity, and has specific plans that will lead us out of both this viral pandemic and economic chaos.
What a stark contrast to the President we have today.
Trump can say that “it’s getting better” or “it will soon be gone” until he’s blue in the face. But, we can see the death toll now topping 170K and he admits “it is what it is.” Or he can spew the same tired percentages purportedly showing how his actions are causing an economic rebound. But, we see the reality...staggering numbers of unemployed, with thousands of jobs never coming back, insufficient unemployment compensation to keep up with bills, put food on the table, or remain in our homes. He says we should be thrilled about improvement of the Dow and on Wall Street; but, we can see that he couldn’t care less about what’s happening on our Main Street.
We can count on Trump for two things: lies and deceit.
And while our attention is diverted and captured by Trump’s intentional daily antics, it’s easy to miss all his hidden moves to remove environmental protections, erode alliances and treaties that protect our Nation’s health and security, and boost bank accounts of the 1% while giving “raspberries” to the rest of us.
Michelle summed it up well in the following three speech excerpts, and it is no surprise to Democrats and most independent/undeclared voters. And while Republican extremists won’t take blinders off after too much “kool aid”, I do hope moderates will also hear this loud-and-clear (like many of your peers and leaders already have):
“I am one of a handful of people living today who have seen firsthand the immense weight and awesome power of the presidency. And let me once again tell you this: the job is hard. It requires clear-headed judgment, a mastery of complex and competing issues, a devotion to facts and history, a moral compass, and an ability to listen—and an abiding belief that each of the 330,000,000 lives in this country has meaning and worth.”
“So let me be as honest and clear as I possibly can. Donald Trump is the wrong president for our country. He has had more than enough time to prove that he can do the job, but he is clearly in over his head. He cannot meet this moment. He simply cannot be who we need him to be for us. It is what it is.”
“So if you take one thing from my words tonight, it is this: if you think things cannot possibly get worse, trust me, they can.”
Mobilize now Democrats, independents, and moderate Republicans who can’t stand to see your party’s values desecrated:
If you don’t feel safe voting in person, request your absentee ballot right away and promptly return it safely and soon. This year we must indeed vote like our life depends on it!
Mark Janes
Albany
