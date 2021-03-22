Editor, The Messenger,
In your Throwback Thursday profile of Joseph Gill, you mentioned his 1938 Harvard connection, which did indeed speak to his high native intelligence. Joe also graduated from Ohio University in 1938 with an AB Degree, "which well prepared him for Harvard," as he would attest to the credit of his hometown University. Joe was also Secretary of The Ohio University Foundation Board of Trustees for many years, approaching two decades of dedicated volunteer service to his Alma Mater.
During WWII Joe was one of three bomber pilots from Athens, joining with brothers Roger and John Jones, each of whom had multiple bombing missions over Germany. I recall John mentioning how Joe had been shot down over enemy territory, and with the help of "local freedom fighters, within a month was back at his Italian air base and again flying missions. Roger later become Athens' Probate/Juvenile Court Judge, and younger brother John, owned the Buick-Cadillac dealership on East State St. John also served with Joe as a fellow Foundation Trustee.
Athens can well be proud of their heroes, Joe Roger and John.
Jack Ellis, VP for Development, Emeritus.
Executive Director/CEO, The Ohio University Foundation
