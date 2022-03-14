Dear Editor,
In 1987, the U.S. Congress proclaimed the month of March as National Women’s History Month. My choice to honor that proclamation is Margaret Chase Smith.
She was the first woman to serve in both the U.S. House and Senate. This courageous lady was also the first member of Congress to stand up to denounce Senator Joseph McCarthy’s “Red Scare Conspiracy Theory”— the bogus theory that ruined the careers of hundreds of innocent Americans.
In her speech to the Senate, Senator Smith said, “It is high time that we stop thinking politically as Republicans and Democrats and start thinking patriotically…” We need more women in Congress.
Like Margaret Chase Smith, recently elected women in Congress have shown the courage to stand up for what’s right in America. Fortunately, that is what is happening now in the Democratic House and Senate — (even in the Office of Vice President).
Unfortunately, that is not what is happening in the Republican House or Senate. Could that lack of “women power” be part of the reason the Republican Party is now often referred to as “The Party of lies and conspiracy theories?”
Luman Slade
The Plains
