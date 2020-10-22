Editor, The Messenger,

It is time for Nelsonville to build their own jail. There’s no more room in the regional jail. It’s very frustrating when you have somebody arrested and have to release them because there’s no room in the jail. Nelsonville has had to take some prisoners to Middleport, OH and outside of Athens County. This is very frustrating it’s time for the Commissioner or City Council to make the change.

Nelsonville is taking a very aggressive stand on drugs and crime to continue to clean up our town. Nelsonville need beds for our criminals.

Stuart Brooks

Nelsonville

