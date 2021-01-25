Editor, The Messenger,
Congratulations, America. For the first time in four years we have a competent sitting President. Democrats have control of both the House and Senate. This is something to celebrate, but it does not mean it is time to relax. Now, the real work begins. Americans have over the past four years learned how to be more involved in our nation’s governance. We must bring these learned skills into the Biden administration and continue holding our public servants accountable. What happened in Georgia has taught our representatives in Congress that their seats will not continue to be theirs if they take for granted the privileges that come with their responsibility to the people who elected them.
The work that has to be done will not be easy, particularly in the Senate if the current rules are allowed to stand. The supermajority benchmark for bill approval is not one the Founding Fathers intended to exist, because acquiring even a simple majority is hard enough, despite what certain former majority leaders would have us believe. James Madison, the only Founding Father still alive when the filibuster began its ascent to popularity, was vehemently against it. The Senate is authorized to set its own rules, and requires only a simple majority to do so, which is why I will be calling the offices of Senators Sherrod Brown and Rob Portman — and you should be too — to ask them to urge Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to change the rules of the Senate (which he can do with only a simple majority) to abolish the current rule on filibusters which allows for a single objection to raise the threshold for a bill to pass from a simple majority to a three-fifths majority.
Obviously the biggest argument to this asks why conservatives can’t just change the rules back if or when they get back into power. The answer to that is that there’s no reason they can’t, but they’ve had power for so long despite being a national minority and changed the rules to benefit them to such immense detriment to the American people that the Senate now cannot afford to lose this opportunity to undo the damage that has been done. This is the only hope we have to get real meaningful work done over the next four years with the exception of Biden signing executive orders. This is how we keep our majority by proving that we can and will do the work to support hardworking Americans through both this difficult time and all others. We have two years to prove it, so let’s get started.
Rob Portman’s Office: (202) 224-3353
Sherrod Brown’s Office: (202) 224-2315
Grace Anne Gasperson
Athens
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.