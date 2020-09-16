Editor, the Messenger,
The Ohio State Bar Association through its Board of Governors for District 17 expresses its deepest sadness at the news of the passing of Judge Robert W. Stewart. Judge Stewart served Athens County extremely effectively over the past 17 ½ years. His service to this county, and to Probate and Juvenile judges throughout the state of Ohio, has furthered the rule of law in this county and throughout the state. He is deeply admired and will be greatly missed.
Board of Governor, Scott M. Robe and Chief Executive Officer, Mary Augsburger
