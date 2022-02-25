If you look at the United States Constitution, it begins with three words in boldface script at the top of the page — “We the People”
It doesn’t say “we the white people”; not “we the rich people”, not “Republican ”, not “Democrat” not “Christian people’.
“We the People” – ALL the people.
The most important right of all United States citizens is the right to vote. Over the years we have realized that “We the People” means women too, people of color too, All people.
But right now in the United States, according to the Brennon Center for Justice, “As of January 14, legislators in at least 27 states have introduced, pre-filed, or carried over 250 bills with restrictive provisions “. These are laws that will make it harder for poor people and people of color to vote.
The John Lewis Voting Rights Act would protect “We the People” from these attempts to prevent people from voting. This is not a Republican Bill; this is not a Democratic bill; this is a “We the People” bill.
Right now, you are helping to prevent this bill from passing. As I write this you have 311 days until you retire. You have 311 days that you don’t need to worry about your reelection. You have 311 days to do everything in your power to make sure that “We the People” have voting rights that are protected. Please help to pass the Voting rights Act.
Chuck Carroll
Stewart, Ohio
