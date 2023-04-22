Thomas Jefferson, optimist that he was, made that prediction in 1798 during a period of furious congressional partisan in-fighting which included name calling, lies, conspiracy theories, a vicious assault by one Senator on another, and treasonous attempts to overthrow the newly established democratic republic.
Alluding to the Salem witchcraft trials a century earlier, Jefferson wrote to his congressional ally John Taylor: “…a little patience and we shall see the reign of witches pass over, their spells dissolve, and the people recovering their true sight, restore their government to it’s true principles.” (From: First Principles, Thomas E. Ricks).
Thomas Jefferson was as right then as he is now. The plague of MAGA politics is coming to an end. The American two-party system was severely tested by Trump and his sycophants— and they are losing that battle. The Constitution, which was written by Thomas Jefferson and our other founding fathers, anticipated that miscreants such as Trump might rise to powerful positions in government. That’s why they carefully designed checks and balances to the three branches of government to challenge such wannabe tyrants.
Thanks to the wisdom and hard work of our founding fathers, our democratic republic will prevail. All we the people need to do toward preserving our fragile democracy is to pay attention, search for the truth, become involved, and vote in every election.
