The Ohio Ballot Board has approved the review of “The Right to Reproductive Freedom with Protections for Health and Safety,” a proposed amendment to Ohio’s state constitution (Article 1, Section 22) which would protect the right to contraception, fertility treatment, miscarriage care and abortion.
Reproductive rights groups and others are now circulating a petition favoring this amendment throughout the state, seeking 700,000 signatures by July 5, 2023.
The ultimate success of this effort would change Ohio’s constitution, the highest law of the state, protecting, among other things, the right to end a pregnancy as a personal choice under most circumstances. The full text can be found at www.ohioattorneygeneral.gov.
Since June 2022, abortion has been illegal in Ohio as soon as a fetal cardiac pulse (“heart beat”) can be detected, about five or six weeks after conception, sooner than most pregnancies are known. The ACLU is challenging several more local proposed laws within our state that would limit reproductive rights. The “The Right to Reproductive Freedom with Protections for Health and Safety” amendment would protect against the post-Roe legal war on reproductive choice in Ohio.
You can help by signing the petition. There are two signature collection events this Saturday, April 1: Athens County Reproductive Freedom Coalition Signature Collection Event, Farmers Market, 701 E. State St.; Protect Reproductive Freedom in Ohio, Drive Up and Sign, Athens City Pool, 601 E. State St. from 10 a.m until 2 p.m. The petition is available at the public library and at 74 E. State St. as well.
