Editor, The Messenger,
Tree topping is the indiscriminate practice of reducing the size of a tree by drastically cutting back the upper branches. This opens trees up to a myriad of potential problems such as decay, sickness, and pest inundation, and in many cases leads to tree death. Topping also results in rapid growth, creating water shoots or “suckers” that grow vertically into the air. This new wood grain, being a rapid response, is not as strong as the original growth. These not only look atrocious but break more easily in storms.
Because of this rapid growth, topping creates a perpetual maintenance situation, as these trees will need trimmed more often to maintain the desired size. In most cases it is better and cheaper to remove the tree completely, then plant a new tree that will mature to the appropriate size for the space. Topping destroys the majesty and beauty of a tree, negatively affecting the aesthetic charm and quality of our community.
As a landscape design artist and experienced tree care professional, I found it disheartening to see that the three mature oak trees at OU INN had been topped. I had always appreciated and admired these trees and now they are ruined. Why would someone reduce the size of a healthy mature tree? Who is responsible for this? What company provided such a disservice to the community?
I own and operate a local landscape design, installation, and construction company. Tree pruning and removal is one of the many professional services my business provides. Tree topping has perplexed me for years, and it is unfortunately all too common in our area. Topping a tree is a sign of a tree care provider who is uneducated or does not care about the long-term health of trees and the benefit they provide to our community.
It would be wise for consumers to avoid any tree company offering topping as a “service”. This is not to say that whoever accepted this work at OU INN should have known better. We put our trust in professionals every day and try to make the best decisions we can. Unfortunately with trees, once you cut it, it cannot be put back.
It is my intention and duty as a professional to empower community members with knowledge to make informed decisions. My apologies for not knowing the protocols of all local providers and therefore this list is certainly not exhaustive; however, some providers who have a thorough understanding of trees and tree health and exercise proper pruning techniques are Woodsong Tree Care, Schumacher Tree Care and Joshua Tree.
With respect,
Joshua Shay Kyae
Athens
