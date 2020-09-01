Editor, The Messenger,
On Aug. 19, 2020, 10:33 a.m., the President of the United States gave us the following directive via a tweet:
Donald J. Trump
@realDonaldTrump
“Don’t buy GOODYEAR TIRES – They announced a BAN ON MAGA HATS. Get better tires for far less! (This is what the Radical Left Democrats do. Two can place the same game, and we have to start playing it now!)”
10:33 a.m. Aug. 19, 2020
Goodyear is an American company whose headquarters is in Akron, OH. Goodyear had decided to remain apolitical. No political affiliation was to be displayed in the company. The President gave this directive in the midst of a pandemic and with unemployment rate of 10.2%. Doesn’t this directive validate the fact that this president is disingenuous about bringing jobs back to the US? We the people are not his concern. Think about the seriousness of this directive. Is that reasonable that an American President would hinder an American company in any small way over a MAGA hat? This tweet among all of his other tweets should do nothing less than alarm you with genuine fear about the future of our country and our democracy.
Here is a list of Goodyear major competitors. Although, each company may have som plants in the US, all but one are not US owned companies.
1. Bridgestone – headquarters Japan
2. Firestone – owned by Bridgestone, headquarters in Japan
3. Michelin – headquarters in France
4. Continental – headquarters in Germany
5. Cooper Tires – headquarters in USA
6. Hankook – headquarters in South Korea
7. Kumho Tire – headquarters in South Korea
8. Pirelli – headquarters in Italy
9. Toyo Tires – headquarters in Japan
10. Yokohama – headquarters in Japan
Words do matter, they have consequences. Isn’t this what we teach our children? Please register and vote as soon as you can, all of our lives as well as the future of our democracy depend on it. And don’t forget to pray for all of us.
Lisa Besozzi
Steubenville, OH
