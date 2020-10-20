Editor, The Messenger,

Very interesting story the other day on Jay Edwards. I have several questions for Mr. Edwards. Let’s start with this – why was it a “rare” in-person interview? Got something to hide? Your record, maybe?

And you STILL support HB 6? Really? Such a huge scandal and you won’t vote for repeal?

Also, you should reevaluate your friendship with Larry Householder. Don’t get carried away by misplaced loyalty.

Voters in House District 94 should bring you back home on Election Day. Katie O’Neill would be a much better representative.

Fred Kight

The Plains

