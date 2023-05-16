Have you heard about this exciting, upcoming event taking place in the Athens community? The 10th Annual Friends of Athens CASA Superhero 5k will be held at 10:15 a.m. May 20 at the Richland Avenue Park. While I know that many in the community are avid runners, this event is for everyone. You can participate in the 5K by walking, running, skipping, riding a bike, or scooting on a scooter.
The Superhero 5k, Vol. X is a family friendly event with a children’s obstacle course, Kona Ice, a bounce house and other exciting activities. Furry superhero friends are also invited. In fact, Friends of the Shelter Dogs will be in attendance with pups that need forever homes.
Involvement and participation in this event supports an important cause. All proceeds from the Superhero 5K go directly to the critical work the Athens CASA Program does, which is training community members to serve as Court Appointed Special Advocates for children experiencing foster care.
As an adult, I have come to believe that the real-life superheroes are CASA volunteers.
CASA volunteers complete extensive training and are appointed by Juvenile Judge Zachary Saunders to serve as an advocate for children during a very vulnerable period in their childhood. CASA volunteers are not paid. However, they dedicate themselves and their free time to meeting with children, caregivers, caseworkers and all of the important people in a child’s life to understand what is in the child’s best interests. The CASA then provides their recommendations to Judge Saunders during court hearings.
The Athens County CASA Program is successful in our community because of people like you. If you are interested in participating in this fun filled event, all while supporting an amazing cause, sign up today at athenscasa.org/events. For more details and information, follow the Athens County CASA/GAL Program on Facebook and Instagram.
