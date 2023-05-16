Have you heard about this exciting, upcoming event taking place in the Athens community? The 10th Annual Friends of Athens CASA Superhero 5k will be held at 10:15 a.m. May 20 at the Richland Avenue Park. While I know that many in the community are avid runners, this event is for everyone. You can participate in the 5K by walking, running, skipping, riding a bike, or scooting on a scooter.


