Editor, The Messenger,
The voters in the Alexander School District have another very important decision to make on election day. There will be four names on the ballot for positions on the Board of Education with three to be elected positions. There is ONLY one clear choice. Josh Collins.
I urge you to support Josh Collins. His background speaks for itself. Josh graduated from Alexander (1994), earned a Bachelors of Mechanical Engineering (1999) and Masters of Mechanical Engineering (2002) both from OU. He was elected to serve on the Alexander Board of Education in 2017, served as Vice President (2020), Legislative Liaison (2018-2021) and Student Liaison (2019).
Josh is not just a resident of the district. He and his family are active member in the school and community. His involvement isn’t just attending monthly board meetings. He has coached soccer for 20 years, volunteered countless hours in the classroom, field trips, concession stands, Albany Fair gates, parking at the PawPaw Festival, donated school supplies and financial assistance, etc. He also supports all the fine arts and athletic events. His love for this school is apparent in all he does.
Josh is an invested member of the community and school district. During his first term on the Board, he initiated a rewrite of the policy manual to bring policies up to compliance, served on the contract negotiation team for staff contract, attended OSBA Board member training, contracting negotiation training and the state conference. He participated in the levy committee as an advisor, went on radio talk shows four times and was instrumental in online streaming of board meetings.
He is committed to preserving the quality education, experiences and environment for current and future Alexander students. He is a communicator, researcher, speaker, listener, leader and team member. His votes may not always be what the district wants to hear or recommended by the Superintendent. Josh also doesn’t vote on a whim.
Josh is available to all parents, students, staff members as well as the community. He will listen and be open minded with all concerns and suggestions. Until recently, his was the only phone number and email address available on the school website. Josh will personally respond to all emails and/or phone calls.
Please don’t cast your vote based on who you like or don’t like or who’s been around forever. I urge you to make your decision strictly on who is most qualified, who has made and will continue to make sound, researched and informed decisions. This is Josh’s school and community. He will work for the continued betterment of the Alexander School District. The candidate deserving of your vote is Josh Collins.
Susie Andrews
New Marshfield
Log In
