To the editor:
It was quite the experience of mansplaining and appropriation as I stood outside of Artifacts on Saturday listening to a man tell me how he is actually a woman.
As a progressive liberal feminist, I support trans people having the freedom to express themselves any way they choose. They deserve the same rights as everyone else. But when they reject the physical reality of biology, they are trampling on girls and women.
Women and girls have suffered discrimination and oppression not because of some internal feeling about how well they fit into a patriarchal stereotype, but based on the role of their bodies in reproduction. As a result, only girls and women are directly suffering from the Supreme Court’s ruling allowing states to force girls and women to give birth. This harsh reality should silence any suggestion that transwomen are women.
Radical trans activists claim that sex is fluid. It’s a construct. They point to biological variations. But this does not create additional sexes. There are two specific sexes required for sexual reproduction: women, who produce ovum, and men, who produce sperm. Anything that doesn’t fit into one or the other is simply abnormal development that is part of normal biological variation within any species. It does not constitute another sex.
Gender, on the other hand, is a social construct based on stereotypes. But the radical trans movement has conflated those two terms, rejecting biological reality and promoting delusional thinking.
This is convincing increasing numbers of teenage girls that they can escape the challenges of puberty and womanhood, or of being a lesbian, by becoming a boy. Consequently, they engage in self harm to pursue this impossible goal. They breast-bind, take puberty blockers and testosterone. Some even have double mastectomies. They are making these decisions, cheered on by internet activists and their peers, when they are far too young to understand the consequences of this irreversible damage to their bodies and their future health.
Incarcerated women are also being negatively impacted by trans ideology when they are locked up with male sex offenders who have opted into women’s prisons by claiming to be women. This disproportionately affects poor women and WOC.
And finally, men competing in women’s sports are taking opportunities from female athletes and causing physical injuries to them. Research has shown that men who transition still retain a physical advantage over women. This so-called inclusion does not impact men’s sports. That fact clearly demonstrates the physical male advantage. Allowing male trans people to complete as though they are women makes all women’s sports potentially co-ed.
I am glad to see at least one local businesswoman standing up for girls and women. I support her.
Sabra Robinson
Millfield
