Every Valentine’s Day I receive roses from my husband. Usually, they are part of a mixed bouquet. This is due to my failure to keep roses alive for even a week. They never seem to open despite following Google instructions on clipping and submersing the stems in the preservative packet provided. The other flowers last longer.
This year was no different and I was left with dying roses. It occurred to me then that I wouldn’t waste the petals but would dry them and enjoy their scent.
Today I checked the petals and found to my surprise that there was no smell! Thoughts of Romeo and Juliet flew out the window. Where was the promised Shakespearian “A rose by any other name would smell as sweet…”?
Turns out that industrial flower growers have now bred hybrid roses for durability and color. In the process they have completely eliminated their scent. Is this progress? Is this an improvement of the genus Rosa? No. It appears that profit driven genetic modification has resulted in degradation of a beautiful flower. It is in my opinion a lessoning of the traditional celebration of love.
I urge readers to take time and “smell the roses” next year. That way if the roses die quickly, some consolation can be gained through scented potpourri. Spend a little more money supporting local farmers who continue to produce quality roses befitting our loved ones. Roses that actually smell like roses!
