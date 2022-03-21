Dear Editor,
The New York Times is finally calling out cancel culture or wokeism, the DEI (Diversity, Equity and Inclusiveness) movement bread and butter, specifically.
“For all the tolerance and enlightenment that modern society claims, Americans are losing hold of a fundamental right as citizens of a free country: the right to speak their minds and voice their opinions in public without fear of being shamed or shunned.
"This social silencing, this de-pluralizing of America, has been evident for years, but dealing with it stirs yet more fear. It feels like a third rail, dangerous. For a strong nation and open society, that is dangerous.”
It is time to recognize the values and beliefs of DEI only serve to undermine the foundational qualities, values and beliefs on which our country was founded, those of individual responsibility and accountability, equality under the law and E pluribus unum (out of many one).
DEI has absolutely no place as an executive function, a university orthodoxy that chills the very freedom of speech for which the Ukrainians are currently fighting and dying.
Its commitment to equity is solely a commitment to double standards to prop up people based on gender, skin color, etc. It’s time that such misjudgment be reversed and let the thinking of DEI be reduced to a competing theory of social organization without the imprimatur of a executive university function.
John Keifer
Athens
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.