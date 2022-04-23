Dear Editor,
$25 million. That’s the estimated cost for Ohio Republican intransigence on legislative redistricting.
The money will be needed to pay for an extra election in August. Had Republicans not insisted on unfair state House and Senate district maps and holding on to as much power as possible, Ohioans would be selecting nominees on the May 3 primary ballot.
The $25 million, as well as additional associated costs, could have gone to any number of things to make Ohio better but it’s being wasted by greedy elected Republican officials. I will remember that when I go to my polling place in November. You should too.
Fred Kight
The Plains
