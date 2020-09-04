Editor, The Messenger,
This letter is in response to the writer who, along with his church friends, was questioning property destruction as a form of protest. I am going to make the assumption that this debate stems from the ongoing protests against the violence toward and killing of Black men, women and children in this country. First and foremost, the majority of protesters are not destroying anything, but are simply demanding our country address and correct the racism that permeates our society and the systems that were designed to suppress the advancement toward equality of Black citizens. The destruction of property as a form of protest has a long history in this country but it has been employed for centuries against Black towns, neighborhoods, businesses, churches, families and individuals. Anytime white people as a group have seen too much progress towards equity in this country, groups espousing white supremacy have fought back with violence and destruction. When Black people and their allies have fought back it has more often been peaceful, at least until such an approach is no longer possible.
Rather than questioning the methods of protest being used today, the letter writer, and all of us, would be better off questioning what methods we can use to rethink and rebuild our country with an anti-racist vision so that we may actually achieve "life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness" for all.
Jennifer Mitchell
Athens
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.