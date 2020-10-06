Editor, The Messenger,
I am writing to express my support for Ken Ryan for Judge. I work as a housing manager for people with disabilities. I know first-hand Ken’s compassion, skill and experience in dealing with disabled individuals.
Several years ago, when I first took over the position, I noticed a disabled resident who appeared to be struggling and was being exploited. I called Ken. He went far above and beyond the call of duty to protect this person, become her court appointed guardian, reinstate her benefits, and assemble a care team for her. Thanks to Ken’s understanding of the probate process the transformation in this person’s life has been nothing short of amazing. Ken’s work as her guardian eliminated the exploitation and has enabled her to thrive with the help of the service provider’s he gathered for her. She is a happy, healthy, active person who has been able to reconnect with her sister and her daughter. The difference in her life has been miraculous because of Ken. This is just one of many people for whom Ken has been guardian.
This level of experience should not be underestimated. Ken’s experience makes him the best choice for Athens County Probate and Juvenile Judge. Vote for Ken Ryan for Judge.
Shelly Baker
Athens
