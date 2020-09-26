Editor, The Messenger,
On Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, Robert W. Stewart passed. I had a long and great relationship with Bob, or “Stew” as I know him, for just short of fifty years. Even though both of us are from Athens, I did not know Bob during the years when we grew up. Bob went to Athens City Schools and I went to The Plains Schools. While we both went to Ohio University, our paths did not cross. However, in 1971 we both decided to go to The University of Toledo College of Law. We met at a Law School open house and so began the nearly fifty years of friendship.
Bob and I roomed together during Law School and shared, or should I say endured, the first year Law School “boot camp”. While many friends remain for me from Law School, Bob’s friendship was one of the closest. I think one of the reasons I liked the TV show Friends so much was because the show mimics my memory of those Law School years – a group of four guys coping but still enjoying life. One of our group got married after the first year of Law School and suddenly we became a group of five.
Bob was fun loving, and game for about anything, but still had a personality that was caring, compassionate, and never aggressive. I remember many days and nights discussing the esoteric points of law with Bob. I am a better person and attorney from my friendship with Bob.
Once we graduated from Law School in 1974, one would expect Law School friendships to wane. Such was the case for me with two of the group of four, but not with Bob. I was the next of the group of four to get married in 1975. Bob was in my wedding, and thus my wife was added to our personal friendship. Three years later, my son was born, and my son was added to that friendship. Later, Bob moved back to Athens, married Machelle and again the group of friendship expanded. Bob and Machelle then had two beautiful daughters and the group of friends again expanded.
I was there for Bob during the passing of his parents and father-in-law and he was there for the passing of my parents, and my brother. Such is the book of life and I am so proud to say Bob was a significant part of that life.
Salute to a great person, who loved life, his family and was truly a respected person, attorney, judge, and most of all, family man. He will be sorely missed, but not soon forgotten.
Garry Hunter
Athens, Ohio
