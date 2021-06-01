Editor, The Messenger,
I’m happy to hear that Serah Beller has been found safe and sound but I’m sickened by the abuse that her family has allegedly done to her. I’m shocked and I’m disgusted by what sergeant Childs allegedly did to help this sicko family.
Jimmy Childs, I’ve known you since we were students at Athens High, so I’ve known you half my life. I’ve never thought of you as a dirty cop but your alleged actions made me sick to my stomach, the same can be said about how children services handled the investigations when there was an open case against this family. This family, if found guilty, should be put in prison for the rest of their lives, no chance at pardon or parole. That’s why prisoners hate these type of criminals – they hurt our children who are our future and there’s no reforming them.
David E. Hartinger
Athens
