Editor, The Messenger,
This coming April I will have been happily married 30 years. My husband and I met because my best friend called and explained she had found me “a good man.” We got along immediately, but with conversation I started labeling him. It ran along these lines: military, Irish Catholic, big city, southerner, and Republican! My labels were quite different: civilian, Puritan Methodist, small town, northerner, and Democrat.
The cliché that opposites attract turned out to be true. When the elections came around, we joked that we were heading to the poles- to cancel out each other’s vote!
I have lived with the spectra of political division for the past 30 years. It is important to keep in mind that our political opposites may be very good people; honest, hard-working, caring and compassionate. It is best to show respect for the opinions of others and simply acknowledge that our views may not necessarily agree.
In the spirit of reconciliation, I would like to point out one recent event that Republicans and Democrats show solidarity. We all agree that the last Presidential debate was a total disgrace! Rough.
Kira Burns
Athens, Ohio
