Editor, The Messenger,
I enjoy your comics pages but I cringe every time I come to Snuffy Smith. I cringe because I have great respect for the people of Appalachia and I don’t approve of anything that stereotypes them as dumb, thieving, lazy, drunken ‘hillbillies’ —whether it is guised as humor or not. The stereotyping, as exemplified by Snuffy Smith, isn’t just unfair and untruthful, it is also hurtful and harmful to its targets and to our nation’s aspiration of respect for all. For many years our country’s media, businesses, and institutions have been working toward removing such stereotyping: witness black-face comedy, Aunt Jemima, Cleveland Indians, black people and watermelons, and Asians all look alike. Why Snuffy Smith has survived this overdue house- cleansing I don’t know. I can only guess that it is because editors of newspapers across the country haven’t done a good enough job in searching for truth, respect and fairness.
Luman Slade
The Plains
