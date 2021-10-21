Editor, The Messenger,
A message for all voters, young and older: in Athens County we are fortunate to have more than 14 organizations offering critical services to senior citizens. These services include transportation to medical appointments, telephone check-ins, personal help with insurance enrollment or vaccine scheduling, exercise, health education and many other services.
There are groups and organizations serving seniors in every township in Athens County. Get-togethers, fellowship during meals and activities and basic human contact are there for us. There are even programs to help seniors find worthwhile volunteer work and serve the entire community.
These services, from the small meeting groups to the multi-purpose senior center in Athens, are supported financially by the Senior Services Levy. This levy is Issue 2 on the ballot this Nov. 2. It is a renewal with no increase in taxes. I hope all compassionate voters will vote for this levy to benefit senior citizens and our entire community.
Sandy Shirey
Athens Township
