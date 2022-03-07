Editor, The Messenger,
Ever wonder what you would do if racism surfaced in your favorite community organization? If people of color were denied and shut out by local White people in power? News flash - it’s happening now to Lacey Rogers by United Campus Ministry and you’re doing very little. This is a call out to Athens progressives who shout from the hills (and from their phones and yard signs - all very easy and comfortable) that they would stand against racism in their community when it rears its ugly head. This is your opportunity to take meaningful action to challenge systemic racism at the local level.
United Campus Ministry’s Board of Directors terminated Lacey Rogers, the first Black woman in staff leadership there, without transparency in March 2021. In October 2021, UCM announced a White man as director at a significantly increased salary. Lacey had accepted an interim director contract where the organization stated it could not afford to pay more than offered or promise a contract beyond 6 months due to financial exigency. Six months later they advertised the new director position at ~$7- 17K/year more than she was offered. In September, UCM emailed supporters promising to hire a consultant to work on racial equity issues in the organization in response to Lacey and others calling out bias and discrimination. We’ve gotten radio silence from this pillar of the community on this consultant, which is the bare minimum they could possibly do to attempt to save face. There also is no evidence of UCM doing its mission work or programming outside of a few social media posts about free meals - it has stopped being any kind of social justice support for our community. Where is their accountability? Where is the revisioning of the organization promised since 2020? Where is anything other than two meals a week and sporadic facebook platitudes? Many other organizations have stepped up during Covid to better serve our communities in our time of need, both in terms of Covid and in terms of racial inequality (for example: Lacey running an online weekly PRISM meetup through the entire pandemic). UCM has used Covid as an excuse to do little to nothing on all fronts. Who are they actually serving?
So what are you going to do beyond the performative? Withdrawing funding is a start. Publicly telling UCM and the community why you’re withdrawing funding is better. Contacting UCM demanding accountability to both Lacey and the community is even better still. Call on current board members who made these racially biased decisions to resign along with the new director they hired (who has been complicit in attempting to erase Lacey’s experiences and history with the organization). The list of Board members is on the UCM website, which is all, we the public, can go by as far as accurate information. Demand that UCM follow through with their promises to hire a consultant, work on revisioning of the organization, and actually serve the community with more than a couple free weekly meals. Call on organizations you’re part of to break ties with UCM since they continue to fail us. Share this letter on social media and call on your peers to get involved. Make UCM deal with this and stop being allowed by our community to erase and paper over their unsavory and racist actions.
Lacey has an impressive 16-year history serving UCM and Athens in a variety of capacities. As a UCM intern, Board of Directors member, Assistant Director, and Interim Director, she managed the two weekly meals, organized racial justice and LGBTQA+ events and actions, prepared successful fundraising dinners, and supervised student interns among other things. She was met with microaggressions and being pushed out of her position of power in response to her attempts to gain equity and improve the organization via mediation. UCM has lawyered up and refused to communicate with Lacey or their supporters about any of this.
UCM’s treatment of Lacey has had lasting impact on her and caused emotional trauma, but she is still dedicated to our community and working hard to make it a more inclusive and equitable place for all the people within it. Since her termination, Lacey continues to do the work of social and racial justice as an individual in our community through her leadership in anti-racism book clubs, implicit bias trainings, an anti-racism class at Athens High School and the PRISM LGBTQ+ Youth Art Program. She is serving UCM’s mission far better than they have in the past year. And it’s clear that much of its programming, during her time on staff there, was a result of her efforts. Wondering what you can do for Lacey as an individual who has encountered racism in our community? When you call on UCM and its board to hold them accountable, part of this can be calling on them to acknowledge their racist actions towards Lacey publicly and to her specifically. Reparations are in order. Tell them to pay for counseling for her to help heal the trauma she’s experienced at their hands (especially since she no longer has health insurance after they terminated her).
UCM’s treatment of Lacey is not in line with their mission to engage OU and Athens communities in spiritual growth, social justice, and community service guided by socially progressive and interfaith values, nor is their lack of transparency and failure to do what they’ve promised.
Maybe you don’t believe Lacey or the past employees, board members, and other respected community members who have publicly corroborated her story of inequality and racism. The fact remains that UCM has failed to support their first Black woman director, made promises it hasn’t kept, has done little in the time since Lacey was terminated, and has bet on the fact that people don’t check back and hold organizations accountable. You are proving them right.
When UCM and its board had the opportunity to support their first Black woman director, they failed her. When they made promises of accountability and never followed through, they failed Athens. They failed their mission and this community. Are you going to continue to look the other way? Or are you going to do the uncomfortable thing and stand against racism and the failure of a beloved institution? Put your “Black Lives Matter” sign into action; it’s useless if it’s just words and no action.
If you want to find out about additional ways to help or get more involved in holding UCM accountable or supporting Lacey, please contact Kerri Shaw at kerrishaw09@gmail.com.
Loran Marsan, former UCM Board Member
Melissa Wales, former UCM Executive Director
Chett Pritchett, former UCM Board Member
Kerri Shaw, former UCM Board Member
