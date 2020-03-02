Editor, The Messenger,
The Trimble/Dover/York Democrat Club is a group of citizens that believe in the advancement of Trimble, Dover, and York Townships by endorsing strong candidates that believe in the core values of the Democratic Party.
The members of TDY have reviewed the candidates in upcoming contested races for the 2020 primary in Athens County. After careful consideration, the members of TDY Democrat Club has unanimously voted to endorse the candidates:
Zachary Saunders for Athens County Juvenile/Probate Judge
Ric Wasserman for Athens County Treasurer
Both of these candidates have the experience and qualities essential for these very important positions. Mr. Saunders will bring the knowledge and compassion necessary for any judge in a Juvenile/Probate setting. Mr. Wasserman has also proven himself to be extremely effective during his tenure as the County Treasurer.
We invite anyone interested to join the TDY Democrat Club. We meet every third Wednesday of the month at a location rotating between the three townships. The next meeting will be March 18, 2020 at 7 p.m. A location for this meeting is yet to be determined.
Timothy L. Warren
Secretary/Treasurer TDY Democrat Club
