Editor, The Messenger,
A special thank you to the heroes at Dental Depot who saved my son’s teeth in an emergency situation. In a crisis moment for us, Dr. Jenkins and Camyla dropped everything they were doing and performed expertly to rescue a kid in need.
Dr. Valrose was wonderful; he triaged the situation and kept us level headed even while he was on vacation and out of town. I can’t thank this team enough for their kind, caring and skillful work. Dental Depot for the win.
Kevin Waller
Albany
