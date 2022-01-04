Editor, The Messenger,
I noticed today the Cornwell Properties staff removing decorations from downtown light poles. It reminded me to suggest, we, of the Athens community, should give a “Tip of the Hat” and a huge “Thank You” to Les Cornwell, his family and the Cornwell Properties staff, for giving us a most beautiful and festive looking downtown over the Christmas and New Year holidays.
I’ve been in several communities over the past few weeks and none looked as lovely and inviting as did our own Athens. Cheers to the Cornwell’s.
Jack Ellis
Athens
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.