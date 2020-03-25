Editor, The Messenger,
To sanitation workers, restaurant employees, cashiers, hospitality workers, and anyone else who has no option but to show up and serve every resident of Athens County – thank you.
You truly do not receive the recognition that you deserve. It's unfair that only now are you being publicly acknowledged for doing what you have done every day while being taken for granted. Your contributions, your time, and your lives, are infinitely more valuable than what you have already given to us.
Now we must do more. Let's make sure that paid time off and sick leave are available to every worker, not just the middle class. The ability to shelter in place should not be determined by income level. It will help slow the spread of COVID-19 if sick people can stay home without the threat of unemployment, eviction, and homelessness.
Elena Caple
Athens
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.