Editor, The Messenger,
I don’t know who is responsible for the upkeep of The Plains-Hocking Cemetery located on Johnson Road, but I would like to compliment them on the great job they are doing. Last week I visited burial sites there, where many of my relatives and friends have their final resting place. I was so impressed that I thought I’d let them know how much I appreciate the work they are doing.
The grass was mowed very neatly and all the stones and markers had been neatly trimmed with a weed-eater. I haven’t seen a cemetery look that well manicured in years. Thanks to whoever is responsible...they are doing a terrific job.
Bob Finnearty
Chauncey
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.