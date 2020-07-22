Editor, The Messenger,

I don’t know who is responsible for the upkeep of The Plains-Hocking Cemetery located on Johnson Road, but I would like to compliment them on the great job they are doing. Last week I visited burial sites there, where many of my relatives and friends have their final resting place. I was so impressed that I thought I’d let them know how much I appreciate the work they are doing.

The grass was mowed very neatly and all the stones and markers had been neatly trimmed with a weed-eater. I haven’t seen a cemetery look that well manicured in years. Thanks to whoever is responsible...they are doing a terrific job.

Bob Finnearty

Chauncey

